Kerby’s WISE OWL Boutique: Meet Joan!

WISE OWL Boutique: Meet Joan!

“Did you know that by making a purchase in the Wise Owl Boutique you are not only supporting Kerby Centre, but you are supporting seniors like Joan who use their talents to craft items for the store!?

Joan Vandebeek, also known as “Consignor 02V”, has been a consignor with the Wise Owl Boutique since 2014. If you have been in the Wise Owl, you have surely seen some of her items. She is well known for crafting handmade bags, dishcloths, fingerless gloves, and dress capes. In Joan’s words “lots of basics to keep busy as a senior”.

Joan describes the Wise Owl not only as a boutique but as a senior’s service organization. She explained, a lot of seniors depend on this and rely on crafting at home for mental health.

Prior to becoming a consignor in the Wise Owl, Joan came from a family of 13 and immigrated to Canada (Taber, Alberta) with her family when she was 12 years. At that time there was a partition of India (in 1947) to divide it into India and Pakistan which caused Joan’s family to need to move. There was a choice of many countries, but Joan’s dad’s cousin was living in Canada and encouraged them to come to Alberta. Joan now has 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There are members of her family scattered all over North America. There are now 3 generations of the family since the move from India, so the family is huge, and the family reunions are a ball!

Joan loves to craft and also sells items at sales around the city and at flea markets. Stop by the Wise Owl next time you are around to check out the incredible items Joan creates.

To hear more about Joan and her adventures (and how they just nearly evaded a disastrous 1st Canadian Christmas) you can view more of her story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l-pq2Zn_4A.

