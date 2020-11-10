Fall Wellness Week Nov 16-20

Monday, November 16th

11:00 am – 11:45 am

Osteoporosis Canada Alberta Region Presents

Speaking Of Bones

Presented by Tessa VanDerVeeken

Speaking of Bones is the national speakers’ program of Osteoporosis Canada and is presented by our network of trained Fracture Prevention Volunteers across the country.

Participants will learn:

What is osteoporosis • Risk factors and how osteoporosis is diagnosed • Ways to maintain healthy bones• Treatment options• Fall prevention

osteoporosis.ca

Tuesday, November 17th

10:00 am – 10:45 am

Calgary Coop Home Health Care presents

Falls Prevention

November is Falls Prevention Month

Learn safe practices to prevent falls and the various mobility equipment to help you in your home and on the go

calgarycoop.com/stores/macleod-trail-home-health-care

Tuesday, November 17th

1:00 pm to 1:45 pm

Meals on Wheels – Supporting Wellness

When you’ve got a lot on your plate, let us do the cooking.

At Calgary Meals on Wheels we believe everyone deserves to be well-fed. We give the comfort of healthy, nutritious meals to anyone who needs it, so they can continue giving themselves to the world. What we aim to offer our clients is far more than full stomachs, we want to offer them the chance to be the heroes of their own stories.

In this presentation, Stephanie will give an overview of the organization, the choices in meal delivery services, and how Calgarians can get started.

Presented by Stephanie Ralph , Philanthropy & Communications Manager

mealsonwheels.com

Wednesday, November 18th

10:00 am – 10:45 am

The Libin Cardiovascular Institute presents

So Sweet It’ll Break Your Heart: Diabetes and Heart Disease

Presented by Dr. David Campbell

an Internal Medicine specialist with subspecialty training in Endocrinology & Metabolism and advanced research training in Health Services Research.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer globally, taking the lives of an estimated 17 million people annually. And diabetes increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. In fact, it is one of the top seven major risk factors, according to the to American Heart Association. Fortunately, Type 2 diabetes can be controlled with lifestyle changes.

About the Libin Cardiovascular Institute

The Libin Cardiovascular Institute is a joint entity of the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services. The Libin’s approximately 200 members are world-class clinicians and scientists known for: excellence in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, health prevention and promotion, developing innovations through research and scholarship and training the next generation of leaders in cardiovascular health.

libin.ucalgary.ca/contact

Wednesday, November 18th

1:00 pm to 1:45 pm

A Home to Age In

Griffin Simony, Co-Founder of Shift Accessibility Contractors Ltd. explores the different modifications that can be completed within your home to make it more safe, comfortable and enjoyable for aging-in-place.

He will talk about the process for identifying areas of concern, healthcare professional’s roles, potential funding options and many other aspects of accessible home modifications.

shiftaccessibility.ca

Thursday, November 19th

11:00 to 11:45 am

Dr. Carrie Scarff, PhD Audiologist will be presenting ‘How to Hear Better in 2020 and Beyond’.

Have you noticed that the world that we are in with mask wearing and distancing is making it harder for you to hear the things you’d like to hear?

Dr. Scarff will cover all the things that you need to know in order to understand your hearing. This includes how to tell if someone has hearing loss, what to do if you think you may have hearing loss, as well as how and where to get help. She is well versed in the financial resources available to seniors in Alberta for all types of hearing assistive devices.

Dr. Scarff will also share the very latest findings from August 2020 in Dementia research related to the positive effects of hearing aid use on reducing the risk of Dementia. She will cover technology options including the latest hearing aid and microphone advancements. Many of the tips that she shares for improving your hearing function are techniques you can do that are simply changes in behaviour or free apps available on your smartphone, Ipad or laptop, including things you can do to hear better when someone is wearing a mask or speaking from a distance.

Dr. Scarff is a National and International presenter to healthcare agencies and staff as well as seniors groups. She completed her Audiology training at Dalhousie University, her clinical Audiology internship at Georgetown Medical Centre in Washington DC and her PhD at The University of Calgary. Dr. Scarff is a very popular presenter as she brings the latest scientific research to life in an engaging and easy to understand manner.

As hearing well is directly linked to brain and body health, this is a ‘Not to Miss’ presentation.

audiologyinnovations.ca

Thursday, November 19th

1:00 pm to 1:45 pm

The Truth About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It affects more Canadians than all other forms of arthritis combined. Osteoarthritis primarily affects the spine and joints of the hand and lower extremities, resulting in pain, stiffness, deformity, and loss of function. This presentation will provide an overview of Osteoarthritis, including the risk factors, the medication options, and the presentation of this disease.

Presented by Jerry Zhang, Pharmacy At Your Door by CareRx, Project Lead and a Fourth year Pharmacy Student at the University of Alberta.

carex.ca

Friday, November 20th

10:00 am to 10:45 am

Creating Arthritis Awareness

Six million Canadians – one in every five – live with arthritis. It’s Canada’s most chronic health condition, and without a greater spotlight on this growing issue, that number is expected to rise to nine million by 2040. The Arthritis Society works to fund life-changing research and inspire increased awareness of arthritis across Canada, in support of the six million who live with it (and all those who love them).

This presentation will feature an Arthritis Society volunteer speaking live (virtually) to share their personal story of what it means to live with arthritis, and how the Arthritis Society has helped them cope with and move through the effects of this chronic disease. An Arthritis Society staff member will also be in attendance to share our wide range of digital tools and resources.

Presented by Nicole Bedard, Revenue Development Manager, Alberta

arthritis.ca

