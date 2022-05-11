Victims and Survivors Of Crime Week

Art Exhibit Open to Public

AGING IN THE RIGHT PLACE PHOTOVOICE EXHIBIT

May 16-20 | Kerby Centre Café 1133 – 7th Avenue SW

(C-Train stops right out front – get off at Kerby c-train station\We also have excellent lunch specials)

*Join us Monday, May 16th at 11:30 am for a FACEBOOK LIVE event

An exhibit of photos taken by older adults at the Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter. Through photos, our residents past and present help us better understand how to help them age in the right place. The exhibit is a collaborative project with Kerby Centre and the University of Calgary to raise public awareness about elder abuse.

Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources

Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 – 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Join us for an informative Online Presentation as we explore the topic of elder abuse. What is it, how is it defined, how does it show up and what resources are out there to support those witnessing or suffering from Elder Abuse!

Presented By Sarah Dancy and Kemi Anjorin-Ohu, Outreach Kerby Shelter Caseworkers.

This is a FREE event but registration is required. Please register HERE

Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources | A Lunch & Learn Presentation

12:00 – 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20th,2022

Kerby Centre Lecture Hall – 1133 7th Ave SW, Calgary AB

Join us as we explore the topic of elder abuse. What is it, how is it defined, how does it show up and what resources are out there to support those witnessing or suffering from Elder Abuse!

Presented By Sarah Dancy and Kemi Anjorin-Ohu, Outreach Kerby Shelter Caseworkers

This is a FREE event but registration is required. Please register HERE