Victims and Survivors Of Crime Week

Art Exhibit Open to Public
AGING IN THE RIGHT PLACE PHOTOVOICE EXHIBIT
Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 – 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Join us for an informative Online Presentation as we explore the topic of elder abuse. What is it, how is it defined, how does it show up and what resources are out there to support those witnessing or suffering from Elder Abuse!
Presented By Sarah Dancy and Kemi Anjorin-Ohu, Outreach Kerby Shelter Caseworkers.
This is a FREE event but registration is required. Please register HERE
Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources | A Lunch & Learn Presentation
12:00 – 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20th,2022
Kerby Centre Lecture Hall – 1133 7th Ave SW, Calgary AB
Join us as we explore the topic of elder abuse. What is it, how is it defined, how does it show up and what resources are out there to support those witnessing or suffering from Elder Abuse!
Presented By Sarah Dancy and Kemi Anjorin-Ohu, Outreach Kerby Shelter Caseworkers
This is a FREE event but registration is required. Please register HERE