Report: Under Reporting in Abuse of Older Adults in the Prairie Provinces

This tri-provincial study explores the reasons for under reporting abuse of older adults in the Prairie Provinces of Canada, where little research in this area has been conducted. Abuse of community-residing older adults and specifically the reasons for not reporting are poorly understood.

This report discusses the preliminary findings of an exploratory study that collected data through interviews with older adults who identified as having histories of abuse and family members, as well as service providers working in related sectors.

Annual reports from community organizations were reviewed, as well as conducting an environmental scan. Content analysis using peer review and theoretical sensitivity was employed to identify themes. Recommendations are made for improved awareness, education and service provision in prevention and treatment of the abuse of older adults.

