Alberta Seniors Week moves online! Join in these online presentations, activities, and conversations!

Monday June 1

Tuesday June 2 – 11:00 AM

Empowered Eating for Immunity. Presented by Megan Barefoot, BSc., C.H.N.C. Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant



Presented by Kerby Centre.

Registration coming soon!

Tuesday June 2 – 6:00 PM

Changing Perceptions of Aging’ Meetup: Feature Film – Lines of Sight Watch Party!

Presented by Age-Friendly Calgary – ‘Changing Perceptions of Aging’ Meetup and the THIRD ACTion Film Festival.

Register on Eventbrite.

Wednesday June 3

Thursday June 4 – 6:00 pm



Fact or Fiction – Seniors Housing in Alberta

Presented by Calgary Seniors’ Housing Forum Society Register on Eventbrite.

Friday June 5 – 6:00 pm



Join us for an evening of film and talk. It starts with a viewing of the Canadian documentary “The Great Disconnect” by Tamer Soliman and Sarah Douglas.

The Great Disconnect explores what some experts are describing as the “age of loneliness.” Despite Western advances in technology, living conditions, education and healthcare, we as a society, are isolating ourselves from one another and because of this, facing a health crisis that affects all ages, genders, races, and cultures.

Presented by the Third ACTion Film Festival and Kerby Centre.

Register on Eventbrite

