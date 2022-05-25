Donate Now
Become a member

Staying Connected: What’s Coming up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – May 25th

In This Edition:

  1. What’s Coming Up
  2. Kerby Travel
  3. Kerby Partner Events
  4. Ongoing Weekly Events
  5. Contests & Raffles
  6. Interesting Articles

 

What’s Coming Up:

One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233

 

Seniors Week June 6th – 9th

Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early! 

 

Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe

RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179

 

Are you a golfer? Our Kerby Centre Charity Classic is August 18th this year. 

Click here for details and to register

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

Saskatoon Berry Farm

Date: Tuesday, June 7th 2022

Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm

Member price: $60 Non-member price: $90

Cut-off date: May 24th

Includes transportation and lunch.

Ribbon Creek Hike

Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022

Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm

Member price: $55 Non-member price: $85

Cut-off date: June 9th

Includes transportation and nature leader

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member:  $44 Non-member:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

 

Kerby Partner Events

Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Health & Wellness Expo June 9th

FREE for Everyone

Contact Jenna.Naylor@theBSF.ca or call 403-536-8681 for information and to register

THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th

The festival is both ONLINE and IN-PERSON. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca 

Kerby Centre is a proud sponsor of the “All by Myself” screening Saturday June 11th at 1:30 pm. This presentation is a complilation of film shorts exploring the topic of islolation.

Available Alberta-Wide Online or In-person here in Calgary.

 

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  • Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
  • Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  • Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
  • Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
  • Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  • Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
  • Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
  • Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  • Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
  • Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  • Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
  • Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
  • Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

 

 Contests & Raffles

Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle post is growning! Get your tickets today. 

As of May 25th the pot is $9,630.00

Draw date is June 12th.

 

Interesting Articles:

E-Learning with McMaster University: Optimize your mobility and increase the quality of your life with our interactive lessons.

10 of the best places to go for a spring walk in Calgary

Aphasia after stroke: Regaining communication skills with speech-language therapy

Check back weekly to see what’s happening at Kerby Centre!

Copyright Kerby Centre (Kerby Assembly) 2022

1133 – 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 1B2

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

This website was made possible by the Calgary Foundation’s Community Grants Program.