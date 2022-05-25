Staying Connected: What’s Coming up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – May 25th

In This Edition:
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Kerby Partner Events
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests & Raffles
- Interesting Articles
What’s Coming Up:
One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233
Seniors Week June 6th – 9th
Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early!
Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe
RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179
Are you a golfer? Our Kerby Centre Charity Classic is August 18th this year.
Click here for details and to register
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Saskatoon Berry Farm
Date: Tuesday, June 7th 2022
Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm
Member price: $60 Non-member price: $90
Cut-off date: May 24th
Includes transportation and lunch.
Ribbon Creek Hike
Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022
Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm
Member price: $55 Non-member price: $85
Cut-off date: June 9th
Includes transportation and nature leader
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member: $44 Non-member: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Kerby Partner Events
Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Health & Wellness Expo June 9th
FREE for Everyone
Contact Jenna.Naylor@theBSF.ca or call 403-536-8681 for information and to register
THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th
The festival is both ONLINE and IN-PERSON. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca
Kerby Centre is a proud sponsor of the “All by Myself” screening Saturday June 11th at 1:30 pm. This presentation is a complilation of film shorts exploring the topic of islolation.
Available Alberta-Wide Online or In-person here in Calgary.
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
- Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
- Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
- Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
- Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
- Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle post is growning! Get your tickets today.
As of May 25th the pot is $9,630.00
Draw date is June 12th.
Interesting Articles:
E-Learning with McMaster University: Optimize your mobility and increase the quality of your life with our interactive lessons.
10 of the best places to go for a spring walk in Calgary
Aphasia after stroke: Regaining communication skills with speech-language therapy
Check back weekly to see what’s happening at Kerby Centre!