Staying Connected: What’s Coming up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – May 25th

In This Edition:

What’s Coming Up Kerby Travel Kerby Partner Events Ongoing Weekly Events Contests & Raffles Interesting Articles

What’s Coming Up:

One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233

Seniors Week June 6th – 9th

Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early!

Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe

RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179

Are you a golfer? Our Kerby Centre Charity Classic is August 18th this year.

Click here for details and to register

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

Saskatoon Berry Farm

Date: Tuesday, June 7th 2022

Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm

Member price: $60 Non-member price: $90

Cut-off date: May 24th

Includes transportation and lunch.

Ribbon Creek Hike

Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022

Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm

Member price: $55 Non-member price: $85

Cut-off date: June 9th

Includes transportation and nature leader

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member: $44 Non-member: $74

Cut-off Date: July 14th

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Kerby Partner Events

Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Health & Wellness Expo June 9th

FREE for Everyone

Contact Jenna.Naylor@theBSF.ca or call 403-536-8681 for information and to register

THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th

The festival is both ONLINE and IN-PERSON. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca

Kerby Centre is a proud sponsor of the “All by Myself” screening Saturday June 11th at 1:30 pm. This presentation is a complilation of film shorts exploring the topic of islolation.

Available Alberta-Wide Online or In-person here in Calgary.

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café

MONDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE

WEDNESDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

General Craft Group | Cribbage Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY

Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

Yoga for You | Drum Fit Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY

Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

Muscle Strength and Core Balance Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle post is growning! Get your tickets today.

As of May 25th the pot is $9,630.00

Draw date is June 12th.

Interesting Articles:

E-Learning with McMaster University: Optimize your mobility and increase the quality of your life with our interactive lessons.

10 of the best places to go for a spring walk in Calgary

Aphasia after stroke: Regaining communication skills with speech-language therapy

Check back weekly to see what’s happening at Kerby Centre!