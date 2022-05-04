Staying Connected: What’s Coming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On

Calgary Bike Swap | Sunday, May 8th

You can drop bikes off on May 7th and then shop on May 8th. For more information click here.

Survivor of Crime Week | Art Exhibit Open to Public

Aging In The Right Place Photovoice Exhibit | May 16 – 20

An exhibit of photos taken by older adults at the Kerby Elder Abuse Shelter. Through photos, our residents past and present help us better understand how to help them age in the right place. The exhibit is a collaborative project with Kerby Centre and the University of Calgary to raise public awareness about elder abuse. Location: Kerby Centre Café

Caregivers Together 2022, Spring Conference | May 13 – 14

Two conference programming streams: Caregiver stream & Professional stream

Our very own Karen Whiteman, Regional Director, Southern Alberta is a special speaker!

For more information and to register click here.

Calgary Marathon | Sunday, May 29th

Visit our internal webpage for information and a link to join Team Kerby or donate to our runners and walkers. Make sure you stay connected with us as we introduce some of our participants in the next couple of weeks. Click here for more information.

Do you like to GOLF? Join us for our…

2nd Annual Kerby Centre Charity Classic Golf Tournament | Thursday, August 18th

Visit our webpage for details on the event and the fun competitions you can win!