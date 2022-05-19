Staying Connected: What’s Coming up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – May 19th

In This Edition:
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Kerby Centre Renter Events Open to the Public
- Kerby Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- NEW Videos on our Kerby YouTube Channel
- Interesting Articles
What’s Coming Up:
Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources – Lunch and Learn May 20th
This is a FREE Event – Registration is required
Click Here for details and registration
Education & Recreation Craft Sale – Thursday, May 26th 2022
Time: 9:30am – 1:00pm
Location: Kerby Centre, Dining Room
All the items are 50% off!
Calgary Marathon May 29th
It’s not too late to join our team as a walker or runner. Click Here for more information.
Seniors Week June 6th – 9th
Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early!
Are you a golfer? Our Kerby Centre Charity Classic is August 18th this year.
Click Here for details and to register
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Saskatoon Berry Farm
Date: Tuesday, June 7th 2022
Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm
Member price: $60 Non-member price: $90
Cut-off date: May 24th
Includes transportation and lunch.
Ribbon Creek Hike
Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022
Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm
Member price: $55 Non-member price: $85
Cut-off date: June 9th
Includes transportation and nature leader
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member: $44 Non-member: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Kerby Centre Renter Events Open to the Public
Book Launch: Becoming a Successful Imagrant Woman Fireside Chat Series | Saturday, May 28th
Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
- Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
- Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
- Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
- Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
- Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
- Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
- Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests/Raffles
Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle post is growning! Get your tickets today.
As of May 19th the pot is $9210.00 | Draw date is June 12th.
NEW Videos on our Kerby YouTube Channel
We have two new additions to our Kerby YouTube Channel!
Our “Mediation & Mindfulness for Better Mental Health” and “How to Gave the Difficult Conversation About End of Life” free online presentation recordings are now available!
Visit our channel page and make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to be the first to see new content.
Interesting Articles
Catherine O’Hara on Aging in Hollywood: “We Should Embrace and Respect Age”
New Tool to Create Hearing Cells Lost in Aging
Aging Lymph Nodes: Seeking a Solution for Weakened Immune Systems
Cardinal: Pope’s wheelchair use an example to older adults
Glenn Close, 75, Says Women Are ‘So Brainwashed’ About Aging
Check back weekly to see what’s happening at Kerby Centre!