Staying Connected: What’s Coming up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – May 19th

Elder Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Resources – Lunch and Learn May 20th

This is a FREE Event – Registration is required

Education & Recreation Craft Sale – Thursday, May 26th 2022

Time: 9:30am – 1:00pm

Location: Kerby Centre, Dining Room

All the items are 50% off!

Calgary Marathon May 29th

Seniors Week June 6th – 9th

Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early!

Are you a golfer? Our Kerby Centre Charity Classic is August 18th this year.

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

Saskatoon Berry Farm

Date: Tuesday, June 7th 2022

Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm

Member price: $60 Non-member price: $90

Cut-off date: May 24th

Includes transportation and lunch.

Ribbon Creek Hike

Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022

Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm

Member price: $55 Non-member price: $85

Cut-off date: June 9th

Includes transportation and nature leader

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member: $44 Non-member: $74

Cut-off Date: July 14th

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Kerby Centre Renter Events Open to the Public

Book Launch: Becoming a Successful Imagrant Woman Fireside Chat Series | Saturday, May 28th

Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café

MONDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE

WEDNESDAY:

Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

General Craft Group | Cribbage Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY

Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

Yoga for You | Drum Fit Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY

Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

Muscle Strength and Core Balance Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests/Raffles

Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle post is growning! Get your tickets today.

As of May 19th the pot is $9210.00 | Draw date is June 12th.

NEW Videos on our Kerby YouTube Channel

We have two new additions to our Kerby YouTube Channel!

Our “Mediation & Mindfulness for Better Mental Health” and “How to Gave the Difficult Conversation About End of Life” free online presentation recordings are now available!

Interesting Articles

Catherine O’Hara on Aging in Hollywood: “We Should Embrace and Respect Age”

New Tool to Create Hearing Cells Lost in Aging

Aging Lymph Nodes: Seeking a Solution for Weakened Immune Systems

Cardinal: Pope’s wheelchair use an example to older adults

Glenn Close, 75, Says Women Are ‘So Brainwashed’ About Aging

