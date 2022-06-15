Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 15th

In This Edition
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- What’s been going on at Kerby?
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- Interesting Articles
We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.
Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!
FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community. For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com
What’s Coming Up
Teachings of the Medicine Wheel – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Live Presentation By Traditional Knowledge Keeper Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes
FREE REGISTRATION kerbypresents-nationalindigenouspeoplesday2022.eventbrite.ca
Or Email Colleenc@kerbycentre.com to RSVP
Location: Kerby Café
One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233
Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23
Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm
Selected items 50% off!
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?
Last Friday three YMCA youth came to visit and decorated our patio stones with some beautiful chalk art. A big thank you to our artists!
Last week was Seniors Week and we all had so much fun! If you weren’t able to make it this year, not to worry, we are doing it again next year.
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly
*Winner does not have to be in attendance.
Interesting Articles
How does aging affect sleep and what you can do about it?
Developing the right mindset and processes to invest wisely and avoid fraud
Michael Bublé coming to Alberta in October
Pathfinder: Exhibit explores Buffy Sainte-Marie’s work as a groundbreaking digital artist
Top 7 Over 70 feted for long list of accomplishments
Emma Thompson admits getting naked for film at 62 was ‘very challenging’