Donate Now
Become a member

Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 15th

In This Edition

  1. What’s Coming Up
  2. Kerby Travel
  3. What’s been going on at Kerby?
  4. Ongoing Weekly Events
  5. Contests and Raffles
  6. Interesting Articles

We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.

Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!

FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community.  For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com

What’s Coming Up

Teachings of the Medicine Wheel – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Live Presentation By Traditional Knowledge Keeper Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes

FREE REGISTRATION kerbypresents-nationalindigenouspeoplesday2022.eventbrite.ca

 Or Email Colleenc@kerbycentre.com to RSVP

 Location: Kerby Café

 

One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233

 

Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23

Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm

Selected items 50% off!

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?

Last Friday three YMCA youth came to visit and decorated our patio stones with some beautiful chalk art. A big thank you to our artists!

Last week was Seniors Week and we all had so much fun! If you weren’t able to make it this year, not to worry, we are doing it again next year.

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

Interesting Articles

How does aging affect sleep and what you can do about it?

 

Developing the right mindset and processes to invest wisely and avoid fraud

 

Michael Bublé coming to Alberta in October

 

Pathfinder: Exhibit explores Buffy Sainte-Marie’s work as a groundbreaking digital artist

 

Top 7 Over 70 feted for long list of accomplishments

 

Emma Thompson admits getting naked for film at 62 was ‘very challenging’

Request for Fans.

June 13, 2022
If you find yourself with a few extra new or gently used fans consider donating them to seniors in need through Kerby Centre.
Read More »

Copyright Kerby Centre (Kerby Assembly) 2022

1133 – 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 1B2

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

This website was made possible by the Calgary Foundation’s Community Grants Program.