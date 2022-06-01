Donate Now
Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 1st

In This Edition

  1. Thank you Team Kerby
  2. What’s Coming Up
  3. Kerby Travel
  4. Kerby Partner Events
  5. Ongoing Weekly Events
  6. Contests and Raffles
  7. Interesting Articles

Thank you to our Runners and Walkers who participated in the Calgary Marathon last weekend!

What’s Coming Up

Seniors Week June 6th – 9th (So many things to do!)

Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early! 

 

One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233

 

Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe

RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

Ribbon Creek Hike

Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022

Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm

Member price: $55 | Non-member price: $85

Cut-off date: June 9th

Includes transportation and nature leader

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Kerby Partner Events

Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Health & Wellness Expo June 9th

FREE for Everyone

Contact Jenna.Naylor@theBSF.ca or call 403-536-8681 for information and to register.

 

THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th

 

The festival is both ONLINE and IN-Person. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca 

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle pot is growing! Get your tickets today. 

As of May 30th the pot is OVER $10,000.00!

Draw date is June 12th.

 

Interesting Articles

Calgary Climate Ready Home Guide

The CRA is seeking feedback to address accessibility barriers (Questionnaire)

Our very own Kari Stone has been awarded a 2022 Trailblazers Award from The Research Institute for Aging – you can read why Kari won the award here 

New York State Office for the Aging Will Deliver Robotic Care Companions to Seniors

So much planned for this year’s Strathmore Seniors’ Week

Kerby News: Celebrating Seniors’ Week

Changing Gears: Making a Plan for Retiring from Driving

Frozen shoulder: Do steroid injections help?

The Mechanism Behind Memory Loss in Aging Was Identified By Scientists at Johns Hopkin

