Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 1st

Interesting Articles

Calgary Climate Ready Home Guide

The CRA is seeking feedback to address accessibility barriers (Questionnaire)

Our very own Kari Stone has been awarded a 2022 Trailblazers Award from The Research Institute for Aging – you can read why Kari won the award here

New York State Office for the Aging Will Deliver Robotic Care Companions to Seniors

So much planned for this year’s Strathmore Seniors’ Week

Kerby News: Celebrating Seniors’ Week

Changing Gears: Making a Plan for Retiring from Driving

Frozen shoulder: Do steroid injections help?

The Mechanism Behind Memory Loss in Aging Was Identified By Scientists at Johns Hopkin