Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 1st

In This Edition
- Thank you Team Kerby
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Kerby Partner Events
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- Interesting Articles
Thank you to our Runners and Walkers who participated in the Calgary Marathon last weekend!
What’s Coming Up
Seniors Week June 6th – 9th (So many things to do!)
Visit our webpage to see everything happening that week. Make sure to register for the activities and tournaments early!
One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233
Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe
RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ribbon Creek Hike
Date: Thursday, June 23rd 2022
Time: 8:30am – 3:30pm
Member price: $55 | Non-member price: $85
Cut-off date: June 9th
Includes transportation and nature leader
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Kerby Partner Events
Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Health & Wellness Expo June 9th
FREE for Everyone
Contact Jenna.Naylor@theBSF.ca or call 403-536-8681 for information and to register.
THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th
The festival is both ONLINE and IN-Person. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Interesting Articles
Calgary Climate Ready Home Guide
The CRA is seeking feedback to address accessibility barriers (Questionnaire)
Our very own Kari Stone has been awarded a 2022 Trailblazers Award from The Research Institute for Aging – you can read why Kari won the award here
New York State Office for the Aging Will Deliver Robotic Care Companions to Seniors
So much planned for this year’s Strathmore Seniors’ Week
Kerby News: Celebrating Seniors’ Week
Changing Gears: Making a Plan for Retiring from Driving
Frozen shoulder: Do steroid injections help?
The Mechanism Behind Memory Loss in Aging Was Identified By Scientists at Johns Hopkin