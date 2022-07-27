Staying Connected: Online Relocation.

Calgary Fun

Calgary Zoo – Gorilla Breakfast Saturdays July 2 – August 27th

Bring your family and friends down for an early morning pancake breakfast and gorilla interpretive talk followed by an exclusive visit to see our troop – all before the zoo opens for the day! This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about gorillas, what makes them so wonderful to watch, why they are endangered and of course, the ‘who’s who’ in our troop. Beat the crowds and hear all the up-to-date gorilla news in this limited capacity event. This event is for all ages.

The Museum of Failure – OPEN NOW at Southcenter Mall (entrance next to Eddie Bauer outside entrance)

The Museum of Failure is a collection of failed products and services from around the world. The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a fascinating learning experience. Every item provides unique insight into the risky business of innovation.

