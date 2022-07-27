Donate Now
Staying Connected: Online Relocation.

Fun in the Sun! Pool Party

PLEASE NOTE THE EVENT DATE HAS CHANGED TO AUGUST 13TH FROM THE 28TH

This summer join us for our first Outdoor Pool Party at Bowview Swimming Pool. Bring your friends & family for the ultimate summer fun! We’ll have games, activities – fun for all ages!

Open for Kerby Members & Invited Guests

FEE:   $15 per person

Looking for some walking buddies? Sign up for Sidewalk Seniors!

Are you ready to get our of your home and start walking? Join Sidewalk Seniors! You will be matched with walking buddies for walks at your own pace. Locations and schedules can be flexible to suit your needs. Pets are encouraged to join in on the fun and fresh air!

To sign up or for more information contact us by phone at 403-705-3177 or send us an email at laurenr@kerbycentre.com

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

Silver Springs Botanical Gardens

  • Date: Tuesday, August 30 , 2022
  • Member: $24  Non-member: $54
  • Cut-off Date: August 16, 2022

Includes bus transportation

Bring your own lunch (not included in the trip price)

 

Jack Jackson Dinner Show (Buck Owens Story)

  • Date: Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Member: $74 Non-member: $104
  • Cut-off Date: August 24, 2022

Includes bus transportation

Dinner & show (included in trip price)

 

Cascade Ponds, Banff, Marsh Trail Trip

  • Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
  • Member: $65  Non-member: $95
  • Cut-off Date: September 6

Includes bus transportation

 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Calgary Fun

Calgary Zoo – Gorilla Breakfast Saturdays July 2 – August 27th

Bring your family and friends down for an early morning pancake breakfast and gorilla interpretive talk followed by an exclusive visit to see our troop  – all before the zoo opens for the day! This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about gorillas, what makes them so wonderful to watch, why they are endangered and of course, the ‘who’s who’ in our troop. Beat the crowds and hear all the up-to-date gorilla news in this limited capacity event. This event is for all ages.

The Museum of Failure – OPEN NOW at Southcenter Mall (entrance next to Eddie Bauer outside entrance)

The Museum of Failure is a collection of failed products and services from around the world. The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a fascinating learning experience. Every item provides unique insight into the risky business of innovation.

What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?

This past week the staff celebrated Stampede with pancakes and line dancing. We also had our Tuesday and Friday Food Markets. We have wonderful partners that donate to our food rescue program.

If you know any seniors in your circle that may be struggling with stretching their food budget, please let them know about our markets and our resources. Visit our Food Rescue page for more details.

 

Kerby Partner Events

Calgary Bliss – A wellness festival | August 11 – 14

The Perlin foundation for Wellbeing is inviting you to their August mini-festival as they grow toward a wellness street festival in 2023! “We present a variety of Mind/Art Adventures for you to learn about brain health and how to support your mental wellness through a variety of local partners. Get to know who’s in the community and your mental health, outside of a referral or crisis situation.” Click here for more information.

 

FREE Low Back Pain Zoom Speaker Series
Join Dr. Rebecca-Jane McAllister to learn about:
  • The impact of low back pain within the Canadian and Alberta health care system
  • What the current research recommends for the management of low back pain
  • The GLA:D Back Program (a research-based education and exercise program run by the University of Alberta that is designed to help patients with persistent or recurrent low back pain manage their pain themselves through a well-described and structured course of treatment)
  • How to refer to the GLA:D Back Program 

Please register here for the best day and time that works with your schedule! Be sure to set aside about 20-30 minutes in your calendar to catch the full presentation! Can’t make any of the dates listed but are still interested in learning more? Register anyways! As much as we’d love to see you live, all talks will be recorded and emailed out to all registrants after the presentation date.

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

Interesting Articles

I tried to fight the reality of aging. Here’s how I made peace instead.

An observation about aging and the beauty industry from the other side of the world.

 

Longevity And Aging Should Be Part Of Every Companies’ People Strategy Says Organizational Expert

 

Striving for ‘Imperfection’ | Rumors about the aging brain

