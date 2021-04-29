Mental Health Week – May 3-7

Hope, Connections & Belongings
May 3 (Monday) 10:30 a.m.
Presented by Karen Gallagher-Burt – Director of Philanthropy & Stewardship, Canadian Mental Health Association
Register Free at https://cmha-mhw.eventbrite.ca
Alzheimer Disease, Dementia & The Mental Health of Caregivers
May 4 (Tuesday) 10:30 a.m.
Presented by Padmaja Genesh – Learning Specialist, Alzheimer Society Calgary
Register Free at https://alzheimer-mhw.eventbrite.ca
Good Sleep Habits
May 5 (Wednesday) 10:30 a.m.
Presented by Vineeta Kapoor – Manager of Information Services, Kerby Centre
Register Free at https://kerby-mhw.eventbrite.ca
About The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta Community Education Program
May 6 (Thursday) 10:30 a.m.
Presented by Kimberly Sinnett – Community Education Program Coordinator
Register Free at https://schizophrenia-mhw.eventbrite.ca