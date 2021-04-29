Centre Updates

Mental Health Week – May 3-7

Hope, Connections & Belongings

May 3 (Monday) 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Karen Gallagher-Burt – Director of Philanthropy & Stewardship, Canadian Mental Health Association

Register Free at https://cmha-mhw.eventbrite.ca

Alzheimer Disease, Dementia & The Mental Health of Caregivers

May 4 (Tuesday) 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Padmaja Genesh – Learning Specialist, Alzheimer Society Calgary

Register Free at https://alzheimer-mhw.eventbrite.ca

Good Sleep Habits

May 5 (Wednesday) 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Vineeta Kapoor – Manager of Information Services, Kerby Centre

Register Free at https://kerby-mhw.eventbrite.ca

About The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta Community Education Program

May 6 (Thursday) 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Kimberly Sinnett – Community Education Program Coordinator

Register Free at https://schizophrenia-mhw.eventbrite.ca

Mental Health Week 2021

