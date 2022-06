National Indigenous Day is June 21st and we will be celebrating with a

FREE PRESENTATION by Traditional Knowledge Keeper, Cheryle Changnon-Greyeyes!



Join us for lunch and the “Teachings of the Medicine Wheel” in the Kerby Café between 11:30 and 1:30 pm.

Please register at kerbypresents-nationalindigenouspeoplesday2022.eventbrite.ca

or email Colleenc@kerbycentre.com to RSVP