2nd Annual Kerby Centre Charity Classic Golf Tournament

THE RAFFLE IS NOW OPEN! Click Here to get your golf balls (tickets).

Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50

What is a Golf Ball Drop Raffle?

We sell golf balls (tickets with a number). Then the number is put on a golf ball and on tournament day we drop all the balls at once onto a green (the short grass area around the hole with a flag in it). The golf ball closest to the pin is the winner of our Westjet gift card and cash prize equalling $5000 in total.

Do you need to be at the event to WIN?

Nope. We’ll have your contact information connected with your number and we will call to let you know you have won.