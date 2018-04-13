Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Volunteers

Salary: $13.60/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school. Perfect for a Humanities student or someone entering Social Work, Disability Studies.

Experience:

Comfortable with the public

Must be a people person – comfortable with working on the phone

Will conduct an annual volunteer survey

Will do data entry on volunteer statistics

Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers

Able to work with volunteers

Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible

Will support the Manager in room rentals

Can learn on the job

Pro-active

Reliable

Hours: Mon – Fri 8:30 – 4:30, one hour for lunch unpaid.

Length: Sixteen weeks

The Support to Volunteers will work with the Manager in a number of administrative tasks such as the yearly volunteer survey, statistics collection, data entry, updating the volunteer manual, policies and procedures, orienting volunteers and generally supporting the work of the department. May also answer the switchboard on a temporary basis.

Must begin work between May 1, 2018 and June 11, 2018. Please submit resume to by noon on Monday, April 23 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.