Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Journalism

Salary: $13.60/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall

Skills: Must have skills in researching, interviewing, writing and storytelling. Must be able to use a video camera and Adobe Creative Suites as interviews may be posted on-line.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: As soon as possible, before June 1.

Length: 8 weeks

The primary task for the Support to Journalism is to compile materials that promote positive images of aging and represent aging success stories. The student will write material and/or provide video clips for Kerby Centre publications which include the monthly tabloid Kerby News, the annual Seniors Services Directory, the Kerby Centre website and social media.

The student will be expected to be highly independent, have a nose for news, have strong writing, photography, videography skills and be able to produce at least one publishable story per week. The Support to Journalism will be expected to develop his/her own leads and stories with input from the supervisor. All bylines/credit will be given to the student.

Hiring will likely take place by June 1 and runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by Thurs, May 3, 2018.