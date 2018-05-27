Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Expo (Graphic Design/Communications)

Salary: $13.60/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall. Looking for someone in Marketing, Visual Arts Business, Recreation, Communications, Graphic Design, Information Design.

Skills: Must have good computer skills. Adobe Creative Suite required including Indesign and Illustrator. Will be designing posters, print ads, social media content and programs. Photography skills an asset.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: As soon as possible.

Length: 8 weeks

Assist with planning the 2018 Kerby Expo which focuses on the needs of Alberta’s older adult population (55 plus), resources and services for seniors, and provides insight into the ever-changing face of the aging population. Development and creation of: theme, posters, programs, exhibitor packages, organization of lectures, visitor/exhibitor surveys, promotional and advertising material, scheduling, and timelines. Other design duties for Kerby Centre may be required, as assigned by supervisor.

The student will be able to develop skills in marketing, business communications, volunteerism, senior activities, and scheduling. The student will gain an understanding of the day-to-day operations of a not-for-profit organization.

Hiring will likely take place as soon as possible and the position runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by Monday, May 28, 2018 at noon.