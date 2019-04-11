Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Manager of the Kerby Shelter

Salary: $49,292.46

Education: Must have degree in Human Service field, Social Work preferred. Minimum of two-year post-secondary diploma required.

Must be trained in at least 2 of the following areas: family violence, elder

abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Experience: At least 1 year directly applicable experience required. Some supervisory experience preferred.

Competencies: Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active, intermediate level computer skills. A person who can combine social service with management expertise.

Hours: Shifts are 7:30 am – 3:30 pm Mon – Fri. Must be flexible to provide on-call coverage in the absence of staff.

This position works in collaboration with the Senior Manager and Shelter staff in supporting the client services in the Kerby Shelter. The position is largely administration with some direct client service. This is a short-term shelter for older adults experiencing family violence. The Manager oversees the day to day activities of the shelter and supports clients in their progress to independent living.

The position is responsible for the planning and delivery of individual client centred support offered by the Shelter staff. Duties include:

Elder abuse response team referrals and documentation

Orientation, supervision and evaluation of staff.

On call support on a rotating schedule. Trouble shooting problem situations.

Ensuring compliance with health and safety standards.

Ensuring compliance with agency emergency response protocols.

Promoting staff engagement and development

The position is available May 1, 2019. Please submit resume to gurmitj@kerbycentre.com by 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019.