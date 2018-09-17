Job Posting: Temporary Editor, Kerby News

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Temporary Editor, Kerby News

Salary: $41,320

Education: Journalism diploma (2 year) or journalism degree or equivalent experience.

Competencies:

Excellent written English and editing skills

Intermediate level computers skills and knowledge of InDesign an asset

Must be able to organize, schedule and prioritize

Must have car or access to one on periodic basis

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri. Must be flexible to meet deadlines.

This is a temporary position replacing a medical leave and the length of the position is undetermined but could be two to six months. However the position could also end at any time upon 2 weeks’ notice.

The editor is responsible for working in collaboration with advertising staff and a production manager in the production of a monthly tabloid publication. The editor is responsible for working with the Senior Manager in creating themes, contacting contributors, arranging copy, editing, arranging typesetting, proofreading and seeing the publication through to print. The editor will also contribute copy. The publication uses volunteers and the editor is responsible for arranging volunteer workers and seeing that they feel valuable in the work they are doing. The job is highly administrative and the successful applicant must be organized and detailed oriented and have very good time management skills.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by noon on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.