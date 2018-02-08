Job posting: Team Lead, Kerby Rotary Shelter

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Team Lead, Kerby Rotary Shelter

Salary: $41,320

Education: Degree in Social Work preferred, Human Services degree considered. Two-year post-secondary diploma considered.

Must be trained in at least 2 of the following areas: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Experience: At least 1 year directly applicable experience required. Supervisory experience preferred.

Competencies: Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active, intermediate level computer skills.

Hours: Shifts are 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, 4 days on & 4 days off. Some evening

or weekends shifts required. Required to take on-call shifts.

This position works in collaboration with the other Team Lead in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Kerby Rotary Shelter under the guidance of a Senior Manager. This is a short-term shelter for older adults experiencing family violence or homelessness or transitioning back into the community from a hospital geriatric mental health unit.

The position is responsible for the planning and delivery of individual client centred support offered by the case workers and resource workers. Duties include:

Orientation, supervision and evaluation of staff.

Scheduling of staff

On call support on a rotating schedule. Trouble shooting problem situations.

Ensuring compliance with health and safety standards.

Ensuring compliance with agency emergency response protocols.

Statistics collection

Promoting staff engagement and development

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to gurmitj@kerbycentre.com no later than noon, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.