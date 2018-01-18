Job Posting: Support to Rentals

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to Rentals

Salary: $13.60/hour

Education: Grade 12

Competencies: Strong customer service focus, physically able to move furniture when necessary, ability to troubleshoot electronic equipment, ability to work with little supervision.

Hours: Evenings and weekends, casual. Maximum numbers of hours per week, 20.

This position will provide customer support and trouble-shooting to room rentals under the guidance of the Manager of Logistics.

Duties

• Room rental setup including chairs and tables, directorial signage, catering orders and AV equipment.

• Unlock doors prior to room rental and provide greeting/security at door.

• Troubleshoot issues that arise in the room rentals.

• Tear down the rental room including chairs and tables, AV equipment, return dishes to Food Services, sweep floors, mop floors, empty garbage, and clean washrooms as time allows.

• Complete janitorial tasks in spare time.

• Complete administrative tasks as assigned by the Manager of Rental Relations.

• Be familiar with health and safety requirements including those for working alone and be prepared to implement evacuation and emergency procedures.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to laurenr@kerbycentre.com no later than end of day on January 21, 2018.