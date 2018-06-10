Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Facilities
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Summer Student, Support to Facilities
Salary: $13.60/hr
Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school
Experience:
- Comfortable with the public
- Must be a people person – willing to greet room renters and help them with their logistical or administrative needs
- Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers
- Will to do some maintenance tasks such as moving furniture and room set up.
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
- Can learn on the job
- Pro-active
- Reliable
Hours: Sunday, 8:30am – 4pm (30 min break)
Monday, 8am – 3:30pm (1 hr break)
Tuesday, 8am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)
Wednesday, 8am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)
Thursday, 8 am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)
Length: 8 weeks
The Support to Facilities will help the Manager of Logistics and the Senior Manager of Facilities in a variety of administrative tasks and maintenance related to room rentals. This includes:
- Interacting with room renters
- Cleaning rooms, setting up furniture
- Acting as security at the door
- Updating rental documents and configuring statistical data
- Some janitorial responsibilities
The position is available immediately. Please submit resume by 4:00 pm, June 11, 2018 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.