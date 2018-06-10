Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Facilities

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Facilities

Salary: $13.60/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school

Experience:

Comfortable with the public

Must be a people person – willing to greet room renters and help them with their logistical or administrative needs

Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers

Will to do some maintenance tasks such as moving furniture and room set up.

Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible

Can learn on the job

Pro-active

Reliable

Hours: Sunday, 8:30am – 4pm (30 min break)

Monday, 8am – 3:30pm (1 hr break)

Tuesday, 8am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)

Wednesday, 8am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)

Thursday, 8 am – 3:30 pm (1 hr break)

Length: 8 weeks

The Support to Facilities will help the Manager of Logistics and the Senior Manager of Facilities in a variety of administrative tasks and maintenance related to room rentals. This includes:

Interacting with room renters

Cleaning rooms, setting up furniture

Acting as security at the door

Updating rental documents and configuring statistical data

Some janitorial responsibilities

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume by 4:00 pm, June 11, 2018 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.