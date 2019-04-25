Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Facilities
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Summer Student, Support to Facilities
Salary: $15.00/hr
Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school
Experience:
- Comfortable with the public
- Must be a people person – willing to greet room renters and help them with their logistical or administrative needs
- Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers
- Will to do maintenance tasks such as room set up, pre- and post- event cleaning of rooms, cleaning of washrooms
- Must be able to think on your feet, some troubleshooting
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
- Will also do project work for the Senior Manager such as updating asset lists or configuring statistical data. Must be detail oriented.
- Pro-active and able to work on your own
- Reliable
Job purpose
To provide administrative support, operational support, and coverage for absences for the Manager of Maintenance, Manager of Logistics and the Senior Manager of Facilities.
Hours: Sunday, 1:00 – 9:00 pm (30 min break)
Monday, 9:30am – 5:30pm (30 min break) or start time to be negotiated
Tuesday, 8:30am – 4:30pm (30 min break)
Wednesday, 8:30am – 4:30 pm (30 min break)
Thursday, 8:30am – 4:30 pm (30 min break)
Length: 16 weeks
Start: May 6 – August 23, 2019
Report: Manager of Logistics
Some flexibility in hours is required for emergency situations or special events.
Please submit resume by noon on April 26, 2019 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.