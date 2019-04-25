Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Facilities

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer Student, Support to Facilities

Salary: $15.00/hr

Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student, returning to school

Experience:

Comfortable with the public

Must be a people person – willing to greet room renters and help them with their logistical or administrative needs

Comfortable with administrative tasks, comfortable with computers

Will to do maintenance tasks such as room set up, pre- and post- event cleaning of rooms, cleaning of washrooms

Must be able to think on your feet, some troubleshooting

Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible

Will also do project work for the Senior Manager such as updating asset lists or configuring statistical data. Must be detail oriented.

Pro-active and able to work on your own

Reliable

Job purpose

To provide administrative support, operational support, and coverage for absences for the Manager of Maintenance, Manager of Logistics and the Senior Manager of Facilities.

Hours: Sunday, 1:00 – 9:00 pm (30 min break)

Monday, 9:30am – 5:30pm (30 min break) or start time to be negotiated

Tuesday, 8:30am – 4:30pm (30 min break)

Wednesday, 8:30am – 4:30 pm (30 min break)

Thursday, 8:30am – 4:30 pm (30 min break)

Length: 16 weeks

Start: May 6 – August 23, 2019

Report: Manager of Logistics

Some flexibility in hours is required for emergency situations or special events.

Please submit resume by noon on April 26, 2019 to laurenr@kerbycentre.com.