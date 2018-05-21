Job Posting: Summer Student, Support to Adult Day Program
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Summer Student, Support to Adult Day Program
Salary: $13.60/hr
Education: Must be a high school or post-secondary student returning to school in the fall. Perfect position for someone interested in working in a social service organization, health care and/or with volunteers. Will look at any type of diploma or degree program but particularly good for social or human services or health care.
Aptitude:
- Must be a people person
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri, lunch is taken with the clients and is therefore paid
The Support position will help the Adult Day Program for the summer period in all activities by engaging with clients and supporting the work of the department. This includes:
- Socializing with clients
- Helping run activities, recreation and games
- Helping to transport clients between activity areas
- Running errands
- Other tasks as they arise
The position is available June 1 or later and runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to evaf@kerbycentre.com by May 22, 2018 at noon.