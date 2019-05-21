Job Posting: Summer position, Support to Expo (Graphic Design/Communications)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer position, Support to Expo (Graphic Design/Communications)

Salary: $15/hr

Education: Looking for someone with education in Marketing, Visual Arts Business, Communications, Graphic Design, Information Design.

Skills: Must have good computer skills. Adobe Creative Suite required including Indesign and Illustrator. Will be designing posters, print ads, social media content and programs. Photography skills an asset.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: As soon as possible.

Length: 10 weeks

Qualification: Canada Summer Jobs position. Must be between the ages of 15-30.

Assist with planning of the 2018 Kerby Expo which is on September 21. The Expo focuses on the needs of Alberta’s older adult population (55 plus), resources and services for seniors, and provides insight into the ever-changing face of the aging population. The Support to Expo will be involved in the development and creation of: theme, posters, programs, exhibitor packages, organization of lectures, visitor/exhibitor surveys, promotional and advertising material, scheduling, and timelines. Other design duties for Kerby Centre may be required, as assigned by supervisor.

The Support to Expo will be able to develop skills in marketing, business communications, volunteerism, senior activities, and scheduling. The student will gain an understanding of the day-to-day operations of a not-for-profit organization.

Hiring will likely take place as soon as possible and the position runs for 10 weeks. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by noon on May 22, 2019.