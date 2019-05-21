Job Posting: Summer position, Support to Digital Production

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer position, Support to Digital Production

Salary: $15/hr

Education: Looking for someone with education in Graphic Design, Information Design, Visual Communications, Web Design.

Skills: Must have experience in Adobe InDesign and able to layout pages and follow styles.

Have knowledge of web design, social media and web marketing.

Good grasp of reporting and writing skills and willing to learn.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Interested in learning about print related design and prepress operation.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch

Start: As soon as possible.

Length: 8 weeks

Qualification: Canada Summer Jobs position. Must be between the ages of 15-30.

Will support the Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications and the Editor of Kerby News in the development of a separate website for Kerby News. Kerby News is a monthly tabloid newspaper in Calgary geared to older adults.

The Support to Digital production will work on a variety of activities related to newspaper production such as layout and ad design. Will upload stories to the web in searchable format, including adding appropriate tags. Must have a good grasp of reporting and writing skills and be willing to learn. Must be detail orient, organized and self-motivated. Administrative duties include proofreading and copy editing support. Willing to seek and accept constructive feedback.

Hiring will likely take place as soon as possible and the position runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by noon on May 22, 2019.