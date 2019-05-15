Job posting: Summer Position, Support to Adult Day Program
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Summer Position, Support to Adult Day Program
Where: Adult Day Program which supports frail seniors in having a day in the
community and gives their caregivers a break
Salary: $15/hr
Qualifications: Must be a youth between the ages of 15 and 30. Perfect position for someone interested in working in a social service organization, health care and/or with volunteers. Must enjoy helping people.
Education: While schooling is not required this position would be perfect for someone in a diploma or degree program involving social services or human services or health care.
Aptitude:
- Must be a people person
- Willing to do a variety of jobs; needs to be flexible
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri, lunch is taken with the clients and is therefore paid
The Support position will help the Adult Day Program for an 8 week period in all activities by engaging with clients and supporting the work of the department. This includes:
- Socializing with clients
- Helping run activities, recreation and games
- Helping to transport clients between activity areas
- Running errands
- Other tasks as they arise
The position is available June 1 or later and runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to evaf@kerbycentre.com by May 22, 2019 at noon.