Job Posting: Summer position, Graphic Designer

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Summer position, Graphic Designer

Salary: $15/hr

Education: Looking for someone with education in Marketing, Visual Arts, Communications, Graphic Design, InformationDesign,

Skills: Must have good computer skills. Adobe Creative Suite required including Indesign and Illustrator. Will be designing posters, print ads, social media content and programs. Photography skills an asset. The honing of digital graphic design skills is the most important aspect of this position.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 Mon-Fri, 1 hour for lunch. But hours are very flexible and because of the new contract with the govt can go into the fall/school year.

Start: As soon as possible.

Length: 8 weeks

Qualification: Canada Summer Jobs position.

Assist with planning and promotion of the Kerby Centre social activities including online programming for Fall, 2020. The Graphic Designer will be involved in the development and creation of: theme, posters, programs, visitor/exhibitor surveys, promotional and advertising material, scheduling, and timelines. Other design duties for Kerby Centre may be required, as assigned by supervisor.

The Graphic Designer will be able to develop skills in marketing, business communications, volunteerism, senior activities, and scheduling. The student will gain an understanding of the day-to-day operations of a not-for-profit organization.

Other design duties for Kerby Centre may be required, as assigned by supervisor.

Hiring will likely take place as soon as possible and the position runs for 8 weeks. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by noon on .