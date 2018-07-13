Job Posting: Shelter Caseworker – Overnight

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Case Worker – Overnight

Salary: $36,355

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma required. Preference for Human Service focus.

Experience: Preference given to experience in related settings such as shelters, resource lines, distress lines, care centres, seniors’ housing and seniors’ centres.

Training or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Competencies:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, First Aid. (may be obtained after hiring at the employee’s expense)

Maintain Medication Administration certification (at Kerby Centre expense) and HMIS training an asset.

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and have basic level computer skills.

Must be able to walk residents down the stairs in case of an emergency.

Hours: 10:00 pm to 8:00 am, 4 days on, 4 days off. Some day-shifts may be required (especially for training). Lunch and breaks generally taken within access to clients. Lunch hours paid AND meals included.

The Case Worker takes a leadership role in engaging with clients on the overnight shift when they are in need of support or a sounding board. Duties also include answering phones, information and referral and data entry. Ensures that all calls to the Elder Abuse Response Line are appropriately referred to Community Coordinator and/or police.

Responsible for ensuring building security and the safety of residents including during medical emergencies and fire alarms. Because the night shift is quieter, there are a special list of tasks which include light housekeeping. Must be prepared to mop stairwells, tidy the kitchen etc. Must be flexible and willing to pitch in to do a variety of projects. Will be working with older adults who have experienced abuse, homelessness or are transitioning from a hospital geriatric mental health unit.

The position is available as soon as possible. Please submit resume to lynnp@kerbycentre.com by July 3, 2018 at noon.