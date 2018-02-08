Posting closed: Shelter Caseworker (Day)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Caseworker (Day)

Salary: $36,355

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma in Social Work preferred. Degree or diploma in other human service area considered.

Experience: Preference given to experience in related settings such as shelters, resource lines, distress lines, care centres, seniors’ housing and seniors’ centres.

Training or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Competencies:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, First Aid.

Maintain Medication Administration certification and HMIS training an asset.

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and have intermediate level computer skills.

In case of an emergency must be able to walk clients down the stairs.

Hours: 7:45 am – 5:45 pm, 4 days on, 4 days off. Lunch and breaks generally taken within access to clients. Lunch hours paid AND meals included.

The Case Worker takes a leadership role in engaging with clients and fostering independence through case management activities. This means managing some case files, meeting on a weekly basis with clients, ensuring the clients are meeting goals and fostering personal development and life skills. Activities also include answering phones and information and referral. Ensures that all calls to the Elder Abuse Response Line are appropriately referred to Community Caseworker and/or police.

Responsible for ensuring building security and the safety of residents including during medical emergencies and fire alarms. Will be working with older adults who have experienced abuse or are transitioning from a hospital mental health unit.

The position is available February 5, 2018. Please submit resume by noon on January 31, 2018.