Job Posting: Shelter Resource Worker (part-time)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Resource Worker

Salary: $17.90/hr

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma preferred. Students who are currently enrolled in a degree or diploma program will be considered.

Experience: Preference given to experience in shelters, resource lines or distress lines.

Training or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Competencies:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, First Aid.

Maintain Medication Administration certification and HMIS training an asset.

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and have basic level computer skills.

Good customer service skills

Hours: Must be available for at least 3 shifts a month. Shifts are: 5:30pm – 10:30 pm, 7:45am – 5:45pm, 10:00pm – 8:00am

Lunch and breaks generally taken within access to clients. Lunch hours paid AND meals included when shift is over a meal.

The Resource Worker supports the work of the full-time staff in developing the resource network for each Shelter client. Works closely with clients in providing support, information and referral and positive solutions to problems. Is responsible for security of both the building and the clients. This includes answering the phone and intercom, monitoring security doors and closed circuit monitors, and responding to emergencies. Must be familiar with the protocols of the Elder Abuse Response Line and able to triage calls. Responsible for ensuring a safe, secure and clean environment. Will interact on each shift with individuals under stress who may have a history of being abused, addictions, mental illness and/or physical disabilities. Will often work alone on shifts including the overnight shift.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to katharinaz@kerbycentre.com by Noon, Friday, June 26, 2020.