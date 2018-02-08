Job Posting: Manager of Thrive (term position)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Manager of Thrive (term)

Term: To Sept 1, 2019 (maternity leave replacement)

Salary: $41,320

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma. Preference is for Human Service focus. Equivalent experience may be considered.

Competencies:

Intermediate level computer skills. Must be able to use Word, email and a database program such as Access

Must have a car.

Basic accounting ability and numeracy

Good organizer

Ability to relate to older people.

Work as a team within Kerby Centre and with all community partners.

Must be physically mobile and able to do stairs. Also able to lift groceries and lift items into overhead storage.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri. May have to work the occasional weekend or evening to promote the program.

Thrive provides home support services to frail clients who are elderly and home bound. The supports are primarily grocery delivery and home visiting. The Manager oversees the program by organizing the day to day operations of the departments, supervising staff and volunteers and interviewing clients for entry into the program. The Manager’s duties include:

Doing data entry and statistics for the program

Answering phones and taking grocery orders

Training volunteers and staff

Doing grocery deliveries when volunteers cannot be found or when client circumstances dictate

Preparing Christmas and birthday lists

Oversight of the Wellness Centre

The position is available March 5, 2018. Please submit resume to gurmitj@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 p.m. on February 8, 2018.