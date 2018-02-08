Job Posting: Elder Abuse Community Case Worker

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Elder Abuse Community Case Worker

Term: To March 31, 2019

Salary: $36,355

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma in Social Work preferred. Degree or diploma in other human service area considered.

Experience: One year experience required on a crisis line or in a shelter. Familiarity with issues of family violence preferred.

Competencies:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, First Aid.

Maintain Medication Administration certification and HMIS training an asset.

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and have intermediate level computer skills.

Must be physically able to meet clients in the community including homes where there are stairs.

Must have a car.

Hours: 9:00 – 5:00 Sun – Thurs Must be flexible to deal with emergencies that might arise.

The Elder Abuse Community Case Worker provides holistic, wrap-around services to older adults experiences elder abuse in the community. This includes assessing risk and needs, providing information and support and client advocacy while working toward a safe outcome. The work will be with older adults experiencing abuse who may or may not be admitted to the Kerby Shelter. Duties include:

Helping residents transition out of the Shelter

Answering the Elder Abuse Response Line and addressing issues in the community

Conducting following calls to former Shelter clients

Attending weekly residents’ meetings and creating programming for residents.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to gurmitj@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 p.m. on February 7, 2018.