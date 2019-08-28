Job posting: Editor, Kerby News

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Editor, Kerby News

Type: Permanent, Full-time

Salary: $41,320

Education: Journalism diploma (2 year) or journalism degree or equivalent experience.

Competencies:

Excellent written English and editing skills

Experience in online content creation and posting (WordPress) and social media

Knowledge of InDesign an asset

Must be able to organize, schedule and prioritize

Must have car or access to one on periodic basis

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri. Must be flexible to meet deadlines.

The editor is responsible for working in collaboration with advertising staff and a production manager in the production of a monthly tabloid publication. The editor is responsible for working with the Senior Manager in creating themes, contacting contributors, arranging copy, editing, arranging typesetting, proofreading and seeing the publication through to print. The editor will also contribute copy. The editor works closely with the Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications on the newspaper website and social media, including the creation of content. All publications use volunteers and the editor is responsible for arranging volunteer workers and seeing that they feel valuable in the work they are doing. The job is highly administrative and the successful applicant must be organized and detailed oriented and have very good time management skills.

This is a benefits-eligible position which comes after a six month probationary period.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to keithc@kerbycentre.com by noon on Friday, August 30, 2019.