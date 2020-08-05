Job Posting: Director of Programs

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Director of Programs

Salary: Salary range begins at $78,500

Education: Masters of Social Work, Non-Profit Management or equivalent. A Bachelor’s degree with at least 5 years’ experience in a management level in human service environment will be considered.

Experience: 5 years’ experience in a non-profit management capacity.

Competencies:

Intermediate level computer skills and social media presence

Conflict and crisis resolution

Management skills: global thinking, vision, inspiration, team building, coaching

Experience with managing a budget of $2 M

Social work knowledge beneficial: trauma informed care, CPI, HMIS, knowledge of elder abuse

Must have access to a car on a periodic basis or make alternate arrangements

Hours: Office environment 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Mon-Fri. Some flexibility in hours required.

This position provides oversight of the human service and recreation programming at Kerby Centre including Adult Day Program, Wellness Clinic, Grocery Delivery, Shelter, Information Resources and Education and Recreation. This includes day to day operations, marketing, personnel administration, finances and strategic planning. The most important activity is ensuring the long term viability of the programs through maintenance of current funding and developing new initiatives. This will be done through careful management of funding sources and innovative planning. The successful applicant must have experience in writing grant applications and be prepared with writing samples. Must also be well versed in team dynamics, social service operations, and personnel administration such as supervision, evaluation and general problem solving. Special project experience or training an asset.

Please identify your salary expectations in your cover letter.

The position is available in October. Please submit resume to lynnp@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 August 23, 2020.