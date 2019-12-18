Job Posting: Development Officer

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Development Officer

Type: Part-Time, 28 hours per week

Salary: $46,862 or $32.06/hour. Eligible for benefits after 6 months.

Education: Degree or two-year diploma in business, communications, marketing or fundraising. Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation an asset.

Competencies:

Strong oral, writing and presentation skills and the ability to comfortably interact with a wide range of individuals from the community.

Demonstrated ability to network and build strategic partnerships. This includes the ability to “cold call” prospects.

Excellent listening, collaboration and fund development skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong computer skills and knowledge of fundraising and accounting software.

Experience in the social services sector an asset

Must have a car or access to one on a periodic basis or willing to make alternate arrangements.

Hours: Primarily weekdays. Some weekends and evenings for donor contact.

This professional fundraising position works in conjunction with the Director of Fund Development to support the services of Kerby Centre through building and managing a portfolio of donors and prospects including individuals, corporations, groups, foundations and granting agencies. The Development Officer shepherds donors through the full donor cycle including identifying and cultivating prospects, making applications and presentations and ensuring accurate follow-up documentation. The successful applicant will be a strong communicator both internally within the organization and also ensuring timely follow-up with prospects and donors. The applicant must be familiar with fundraising standards and ethics and have a working knowledge of fundraising and accounting software.

The position is available for a January start. Please submit resume to robl@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019.