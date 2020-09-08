Job Posting: Community Coordinator

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Community Coordinator

Salary: $50,000 one-year term position with a possibility of renewal

Education: Undergraduate Degree in social sciences, nutrition, community development, education or related field preferred. Equivalent experience will be considered.

Experience: Minimum of 2 years relevant experience in food service management, social services, fundraising/donation management or program development.

Competencies:

Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills.

Must have a car or access to one on a periodic basis or make alternate arrangements.

Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 with an hour for lunch Monday to Friday. Please note that under COVID work will generally be from home.

This is a dual position: half time is spent on Food Security Outreach and half on Room Rental management. Food Security Outreach is a newly funded program which includes the researching of a food rescue program, development of an operational model, writing of policies and procedures, program implementation and providing ongoing maintenance plan for the new service. It also means approaching donors to be part of the program.

Under Room Rentals the Coordinator is responsible for working with both internal and external renters to ensure efficient allocation of rooms and strong customer service. This includes answering inquiries about room availability, booking rooms, booking room rental staff, troubleshooting room rental bookings, maintaining an up-to-date room rental guide and working with other departments to ensure a seamless and high quality rental experience. It also involves the supervision of 4-7 room rental staff. Because these staff tend to work evenings and weekends, the supervision of these staff means flexing hours from time to time and being on-call to answer queries.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to laurenr@kerbycentre.com by Tuesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm.