Job Posting: Assistant to Maintenance

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Maintenance

Type: Permanent, Full-time

Salary: $31,607

Education: Building Service Worker diploma or Building Operator diploma or experience

Competencies:

Grade 12

Physically fit – able to move tables alone. Repeated heavy lifting.

Able to work with chemicals

Cleaning/janitorial experience or knowledge

Basic computer skills and electronic troubleshooting

Trustworthy and able to work independently

Understandable spoken English and good English comprehension

Hours: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm Monday – Friday. Some weekends.

Overall care for a building including cleaning, safety and security. Main duties include:

Cleaning gym and washrooms: Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, removing garbage, disinfecting, restocking supplies.

Setting up furniture for meetings

Removal of garbage and disinfection of surfaces.

Setting up and operating audio/visual equipment: sound system, pa, presentation and computers.

Deep cleaning and seasonal cleaning.

Act as night supervisor when Manager not there.

Building shutdown and lockup.

Clean outside building including parking lot, snow removal

Monitor entry and exit of doors.

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to chadg@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.