Job Posting: Assistant to Maintenance
Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Assistant to Maintenance
Type: Permanent, Full-time
Salary: $31,607
Education: Building Service Worker diploma or Building Operator diploma or experience
Competencies:
- Grade 12
- Physically fit – able to move tables alone. Repeated heavy lifting.
- Able to work with chemicals
- Cleaning/janitorial experience or knowledge
- Basic computer skills and electronic troubleshooting
- Trustworthy and able to work independently
- Understandable spoken English and good English comprehension
Hours: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm Monday – Friday. Some weekends.
Overall care for a building including cleaning, safety and security. Main duties include:
- Cleaning gym and washrooms:
- Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, removing garbage, disinfecting, restocking supplies.
- Setting up furniture for meetings
- Removal of garbage and disinfection of surfaces.
- Setting up and operating audio/visual equipment: sound system, pa, presentation and computers.
- Deep cleaning and seasonal cleaning.
- Act as night supervisor when Manager not there.
- Building shutdown and lockup.
- Clean outside building including parking lot, snow removal
- Monitor entry and exit of doors.
The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to chadg@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.