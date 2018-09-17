Job Posting: Assistant to Information (Alberta Seniors)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Information (Alberta Seniors)

Salary: $28,655/year

Education: Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma required.

Experience: Experience in information and referral or on help lines an asset.

Competencies:

Excellent customer service skills

Competent computer skills including the use of Word, Outlook, internet and database manager

Willing to work at booths or make the occasional presentation

Vehicle required on an occasional basis or alternative

Good written and spoken English

Second language an asset

Detail oriented, organized, self-directed, diplomatic and a team player

Excellent administrative skills

Hours: Shift is 8:30 – 4:30 Monday to Friday. Required to work the occasional evening or weekend.

This is a full-time, permanent position. The successful applicant will work in collaboration with the Information Resources team in providing information and referral services to older adults in the areas of pensions, government grants, health benefits, housing, and legal services. Duties include:

Providing phone and in-person consultation regarding benefits and services for seniors

Providing information and referral on pensions, government grants, consumer affairs, legal services, income tax, and much more.

Filling in forms

Outreach into the community including booths and working at satellite locations

Being cross-trained in all areas of the department including memberships and other aspects of housing information.

The position is available in September. Please submit resume to vineetak@kerbycentre.com by end of day on Friday, August 31, 2018.