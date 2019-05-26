Job Posting: Accounting Coordinator

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Accounting Coordinator

Salary: $41,320

Education: Preliminary C.A., C.G.A. or C.M.A. training or equivalent experience.

Experience: Experienced in bookkeeping.

Competencies:

Must be able to use Simply Accounting

Proficient in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word and Outlook

Good interpersonal skills. Good customer service skills.

Able to multi-task.

Hours: Weekdays 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. 1 hour for lunch.

The Accounting Coordinator provides basic bookkeeping for the organization. The position reports to the Senior Manager of Finance. Duties include:

Work with the public in providing cash transactions, interact and processing donations.

Distribute cash floats to various departments in the morning and collect them in the afternoon. Floats must be counted and the excess funds combined for deposit to the bank. Cash floats are then available for the next day.

Prepare a summary cash sheet daily of all funds generated either by the departments or from donations or other fund raising activities.

Prepare and make the bank deposits twice a week.

Track and reconcile petty cash for the Centre.

Generate invoices to clients of the Kerby News and other clients of the Centre.

Generate invoices to clients of the Adult Day Support Program.

Receive payments on invoices generated and track them through the accounting program.

Track meal chits generated by Food Services department.

Accounts payable

Enter expense invoices into Simply Accounting.

Perform accounts reconciliation.

Prepare income and expense allocation reports as required.

Assist Senior Manager with month-end journal entry, payroll, benefits and any other information.

Position available after June 11. Please submit resume to frankw@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.