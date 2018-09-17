Job Posting: Client Service Manager, Kerby Rotary Shelter

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Client Service Manager, Kerby Rotary Shelter

Salary: $49,292.46

Education: Degree in Social Work preferred, Human Services degree considered. Two-year post-secondary diploma considered.

Must be trained in at least 2 of the following areas: family violence, elder

abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Experience: At least 1 year directly applicable experience required. Some supervisory experience required.

Competencies: Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active, intermediate level computer skills. A person who can combine social work with management expertise.

Hours: Shifts are 7:30 am – 3:30 pm Mon – Fri. Will also consider 7:30 am – 3:30 pm Sunday – Thurs. Must also work four shifts a month from 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm. to interact with evening shift.

This position works in collaboration with the Senior Manager and Shelter staff in supporting the client services in the Kerby Shelter. This is a short-term shelter for older adults experiencing family violence. The Manager oversees the day to day activities of the shelter and supports clients in their progress to independent living.

The position is responsible for the planning and delivery of individual client centred support offered by the Shelter staff. Duties include:

Elder abuse response team referrals and documentation

Orientation, supervision and evaluation of staff.

On call support on a rotating schedule. Trouble shooting problem situations.

Ensuring compliance with health and safety standards.

Ensuring compliance with agency emergency response protocols.

Promoting staff engagement and development

The position is available immediately. Please submit resume to gurmitj@kerbycentre.com by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.