Planned Giving

Sometimes comfort is the thing that seniors need most. A Gift in your Will is one of the most significant and lasting contributions you can make to help provide for seniors

“I wanted to leave a legacy behind, and leave money to something that mattered to me and my family.

I wanted to make a difference for seniors. That is why I named Kerby Centre as a beneficiary in my will”

Creating a gift in your will for Kerby Centre is the easiest way to create a lasting legacy.

Legacy gifts provide vital, stable support for our work and whether your estate is large or small, you can make a difference for many seniors

Your Legacy Gift gives you the opportunity to remember a loved one.

WHY WRITE A WILL?

Having a will creates peace of mind, no matter your age or net worth. A will helps ensure your property and money goes to the people and causes that matter most to you. Without a will, your loved ones face preventable stress and expenses when dealing with your assets.

Please consider including Kerby Centre in your will.

A charitable bequest is a gift to a charity like Kerby Centre made through your will. It is a simple way to give, and it offers you an opportunity to continue supporting Kerby Centre well beyond your lifetime. Legacy Gifts focus on the future and have little impact on your income or present estate value.

allows you to take advantage of significant tax benefits as part of your long term financial and estate planning.

Bequests can preserve more of your assets for loved ones.

Your gift to Kerby Centre can make a real difference in the lives of seniors while accomplishing your own personal financial and philanthropic goals. We are always inspired by the kind and generous gifts of our donors who express their support through a gift in their will.