The weather has steadily been getting hotter in the summer over the last few years. Those of us lucky enough have invested in air conditioners or bigger fans.

If you find yourself with an extra fan or two that is new or gently used, please consider donating them to seniors in need through Kerby Centre.

Drop them off anytime Monday – Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm and we will make sure they get where they need to go.

If you have any questions please call 403-705-3177 or email laurenr@kerbycentre.com