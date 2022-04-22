Donate Now
Café Fun: Cinco de May 2022

When: Monday – Friday, May 2nd – 6th, 2022 

Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm 

Location: Kerby Centre Café

FREE Live Mariachi Entertainment by Pat Solis

Thursday May 5 12:00-1:00pm

 

Weekly Meal Special

Guajillo Roast Salt Pork Tacos

Achiote Roast Chicken Tacos

*With pickled onions, caramelized feta crumble, charred cabbage slaw, and Valentina aioli on a warm corn tortilla. Served with patatas brava

Weekly Drink Specials

  • Margaritas (Tequila 1 oz. or Virgin)
  • Tequila Sunrise (Tequila 1 oz. or Virgin)
  • Ice Cold Corona Beer

 

Weekly Fun in the Cafe

The Café is open Monday to Friday,  8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesdays: Shuffleboard: 10:00 – 12:00 pm  |  FREE

Wednesday: Kerby Sensations Band/Dance: 12:00 – 3:00 pm  |  $2

Friday: Willy Joosen on the Piano: 11:00 am -1:00 pm |  FREE

COMING SOON!

Darts and Beer

Did you know the Kerby Café does event catering and the Kerby Centre rents our spaces for your events and gatherings? Contact Chad for more informtion.

Chad Geiger – Senior Manager, Facilities

Phone: (403) 705-3248 

Fax: (403) 705-3211

Email: chadg@kerbycentre.com

