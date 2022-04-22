Café Fun: Cinco de May 2022

When: Monday – Friday, May 2nd – 6th, 2022
Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Location: Kerby Centre Café
FREE Live Mariachi Entertainment by Pat Solis
Thursday May 5 12:00-1:00pm
Weekly Meal Special
Guajillo Roast Salt Pork Tacos
Achiote Roast Chicken Tacos
*With pickled onions, caramelized feta crumble, charred cabbage slaw, and Valentina aioli on a warm corn tortilla. Served with patatas brava
Weekly Drink Specials
- Margaritas (Tequila 1 oz. or Virgin)
- Tequila Sunrise (Tequila 1 oz. or Virgin)
- Ice Cold Corona Beer
Weekly Fun in the Cafe
The Café is open Monday to Friday, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Tuesdays: Shuffleboard: 10:00 – 12:00 pm | FREE
Wednesday: Kerby Sensations Band/Dance: 12:00 – 3:00 pm | $2
Friday: Willy Joosen on the Piano: 11:00 am -1:00 pm | FREE
COMING SOON!
Darts and Beer
Did you know the Kerby Café does event catering and the Kerby Centre rents our spaces for your events and gatherings? Contact Chad for more informtion.
Chad Geiger – Senior Manager, Facilities
Phone: (403) 705-3248
Fax: (403) 705-3211
Email: chadg@kerbycentre.com