Unison: Being part of a community.

Unison means coming together.

Coming together, however, can mean a variety of things.

When some people think of Unison, they might imagine folks coming together to support older adults in our community through the many assistance programs we offer.

But people come together for a lot of different reasons. And sometimes? It’s just to have some fun!

Unison also means fun. In Unison’s vision for our community, living well means enjoying life to the fullest.

That’s why there are so many weekly activities available at our various locations for people to get out and enjoy life to the fullest.

Whether you’re sitting down to play cards or billiards at the Veiner Centre in Medicine Hat.

Or you’re setting up the nets in the Kerby Centre gymnasium for drop-in pickleball or badminton.

Or pulling on your dancing shoes and cutting a rug to some golden hits in the Kerby Café on Wednesdays!

When you think of Unison, don’t forget that coming together means enjoying each other’s company and spending quality time with friends in the community.