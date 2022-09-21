Being in the know… Truth and Reconciliation

Truth and Reconciliation refers a government commission that was established in 2008 and lasted until 2015. It released a host of findings, all under the mandate of documenting the history and lasting impacts of the residential school system. It included 94 “calls to action” and in its conclusion, declared that the residential school system amounted to a cultural genocide. This genocide involved the removal of Indigenous children from their families and placement in residential schools: a torturous institution the traumatic effects of which are still felt today. The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation seeks to never forget those who were unjustly taken away and to move forward in the spirit of reflection and understanding.

We can listen and change.