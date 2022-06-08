Donate Now
Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 8th

In This Edition

  1. Thank you Team Kerby
  2. What’s Coming Up
  3. Kerby Travel
  4. Kerby Partner Events
  5. Ongoing Weekly Events
  6. Contests and Raffles
  7. Interesting Articles

We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.

Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!

What’s Coming Up

 

Outdoor Personal Safety & Awareness                             

Join retired Calgary Police Officer Don Muldoon on a downtown walkabout to learn various situational awareness techniques and safety practices. Sign up today!

B18 Tuesday June 14 | 10:00am – 12:00pm 

B19 Tuesday July 12 | 10:00am – 12:00pm  

 

Teachings of the Medicine Wheel – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Live Presentation By Traditional Knowledge Keeper Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes

FREE REGISTRATION kerbypresents-nationalindigenouspeoplesday2022.eventbrite.ca

 Or Email Colleenc@kerbycentre.com to RSVP

 Location: Kerby Café

 

One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21

FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233

 

Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23

Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm

Selected items 50% off!

 

Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe

RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Kerby Partner Events

 

Bow Cliff Seniors: Bowling Stones! 2022 Inaugural Lawn Blowling Fundraising Tournament – Sunday, June 12

FREE Admission. Everyonw is welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.

 

THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th

The festival is both ONLINE and IN-Person. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca 

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle pot is growing! Get your tickets today. 

The pot is OVER $10,000.00! Draw date is June 12th.

 

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

 

