Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 8th

We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.
Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!
What’s Coming Up
Outdoor Personal Safety & Awareness
Join retired Calgary Police Officer Don Muldoon on a downtown walkabout to learn various situational awareness techniques and safety practices. Sign up today!
B18 Tuesday June 14 | 10:00am – 12:00pm
B19 Tuesday July 12 | 10:00am – 12:00pm
Teachings of the Medicine Wheel – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Live Presentation By Traditional Knowledge Keeper Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes
FREE REGISTRATION kerbypresents-nationalindigenouspeoplesday2022.eventbrite.ca
Or Email Colleenc@kerbycentre.com to RSVP
Location: Kerby Café
One Time Event! CARD MAKING SOCIAL – Tuesday, June 21
FREE Event 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
For more information please contact Education & Recreation at 403-705-3233
Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23
Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm
Selected items 50% off!
Kerby Centre’s Tea and Conversation June 22nd
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm in the Kerby Cafe
RSVP by June 15th – loriw@kerbycentre.com or by phone 403-705-3179
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Kerby Partner Events
Bow Cliff Seniors: Bowling Stones! 2022 Inaugural Lawn Blowling Fundraising Tournament – Sunday, June 12
FREE Admission. Everyonw is welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.
THIRD ACTion Film Festival June 10th – 12th
The festival is both ONLINE and IN-Person. Visit their website for all your festival information! thirdactionfilmfest.ca
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle pot is growing! Get your tickets today.
The pot is OVER $10,000.00! Draw date is June 12th.
Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly
*Winner does not have to be in attendance.
Interesting Articles
Third ACTion Film Festival goes live, reframes discussions around aging, older adults with films, speakers
Does Aging-In-Place Work? What We Don’t Know Can Hurt Us.
It’s Time to Throw Out Stereotypes on Aging
‘A little disconcerting at first’: Seniors pushing themselves to get out despite COVID numbers
Parkinson’s disease: opening the dialogue to avoid self-stigma
Calgary man linked to numerous ‘grandparent scams’ charged by CPS