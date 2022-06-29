Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 29th

In This Edition
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Calgary Fun
- What’s been going on at Kerby?
- Kerby Partner Events
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- Interesting Articles
HAPPY CANADA DAY EVERYONE! Enjoy your long weekend safely 😊
________________
FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community. For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com
***PLEASE BE ADVISED***
Due to the Canada Day long weekend the Kerby Newspaper will be 3-4 days later than usual.
During the Calgary Stampede Parade Kerby Centre will be closed between 8:00 AM and Noon Friday, July 8th.
What’s Coming Up
DROP-IN CLASSES
Pickleball – Monday July 4 (Drop-In)
Location: Kerby Centre Gym | Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM | Cost: $2.00
Craft Group (General) – Wednesday July 6 (Drop-In)
Location: Kerby Centre Room 311 | Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM| Cost: $2.00
Cribbage – Wednesday July 6th (Drop-In)
Location: Kerby Centre Room 312 | Time: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM| Cost: $2.00
Wednesday Dance – Wednesday, July 6 (Drop-In)
Location: Kerby Café | Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM| Cost: $2.00
From more information visit our Weekly Activities Page
REGISTRATION REQUIRED
Outdoor Personal Safety & Awareness – Tuesday July 12 | 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM
Join retired Calgary Police Officer Don Muldoon on a downtown walkabout to learn various situational awareness techniques and safety practices. Sign up today!
Chen Tai Chi and Tai Chi Qi Gong – Thursdays July 7 – 28
Tai Chi and Tai Chi Qi Gong is a series of movements and poses that make up a meditative form of exercise with both physical and spiritual health benefits. Click here for details
Summer Line Dancing – Thursdays July 7 – 28
No need for a dance partner! This class will teach you the basics of line dance in a fun and educational setting. Click here for details
Feet to the Beat – Mondays July 11- 25
Are you looking to shake up your fitness routine? Develop and maintain coordination, agility, balance and overall mobility through a better understanding of music and rhythm. Click here for details
Visit our Courses and Events page to see all the up coming classes, courses and events
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
Dyson Falls Hike -Sheep River Valley
Includes transportation and nature leader
Date: Tuesday, August 16th 2022
Member: $65 Non-member: $95
Cut-off Date: August 2nd
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Calgary Fun
Global Fest August 18 – 27
GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.
Click here for more information
(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)
What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?
Last week we celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day!
Thank you so much to Traditional Knowledge Keeper, Cheryle Changnon-Greyeyes for teaching us about the Medicine Wheel. We also want to thank Bear Clan Patrol Calgary for bringing campion Fry Bread, and the Alberta Securities Commission for all their support in making events like this one happen.
Kerby Partner Events
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly
*Winner does not have to be in attendance.
Interesting Articles
Not able to get and around but still want to explore some museums? Digital Museums Canada can be found online at www.digitalmuseums.ca.
Calgary renters struggle to handle 21% average hike to rent
‘That’s just part of aging’: Long COVID symptoms are often overlooked in seniors
‘Overdue’ UN Convention would ensure aging with dignity as a right, not a privilege: groups