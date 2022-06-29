Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 29th

HAPPY CANADA DAY EVERYONE! Enjoy your long weekend safely 😊

FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community. For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com

***PLEASE BE ADVISED***

Due to the Canada Day long weekend the Kerby Newspaper will be 3-4 days later than usual.

During the Calgary Stampede Parade Kerby Centre will be closed between 8:00 AM and Noon Friday, July 8th.