Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 29th

In This Edition

  1. What’s Coming Up
  2. Kerby Travel
  3. Calgary Fun
  4. What’s been going on at Kerby?
  5. Kerby Partner Events
  6. Ongoing Weekly Events
  7. Contests and Raffles
  8. Interesting Articles

HAPPY CANADA DAY EVERYONE! Enjoy your long weekend safely 😊

________________

FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community.  For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com

 

***PLEASE BE ADVISED***

Due to the Canada Day long weekend the Kerby Newspaper will be 3-4 days later than usual.

During the Calgary Stampede Parade Kerby Centre will be closed between 8:00 AM and Noon Friday, July 8th.

What’s Coming Up

 

DROP-IN CLASSES

Pickleball – Monday July 4 (Drop-In)

Location: Kerby Centre Gym | Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM | Cost: $2.00

 

Craft Group (General) – Wednesday July 6 (Drop-In)

Location: Kerby Centre Room 311 | Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM| Cost: $2.00

 

Cribbage – Wednesday July 6th (Drop-In)

Location: Kerby Centre Room 312 | Time: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM| Cost: $2.00

 

Wednesday Dance – Wednesday, July 6 (Drop-In)

Location: Kerby Café | Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM| Cost: $2.00

From more information visit our Weekly Activities Page

 

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Outdoor Personal Safety & Awareness  – Tuesday July 12 | 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM                          

Join retired Calgary Police Officer Don Muldoon on a downtown walkabout to learn various situational awareness techniques and safety practices. Sign up today!

 

Chen Tai Chi and Tai Chi Qi Gong – Thursdays July 7 – 28

Tai Chi and Tai Chi Qi Gong is a series of movements and poses that make up a meditative form of exercise with both physical and spiritual health benefits. Click here for details

 

Summer Line Dancing – Thursdays July 7 – 28

No need for a dance partner! This class will teach you the basics of line dance in a fun and educational setting. Click here for details

 

Feet to the Beat – Mondays July 11- 25

Are you looking to shake up your fitness routine? Develop and maintain coordination, agility, balance and overall mobility through a better understanding of music and rhythm. Click here for details

 

Visit our Courses and Events page to see all the up coming classes, courses and events

 

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

 

Dyson Falls Hike -Sheep River Valley

Includes transportation and nature leader

Date: Tuesday, August 16th 2022

Member: $65 Non-member: $95

Cut-off Date: August 2nd

 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Calgary Fun

 
Global Fest August 18 – 27

GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.

Click here for more information

 

(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)

What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?

Last week we celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day!

Thank you so much to Traditional Knowledge Keeper, Cheryle Changnon-Greyeyes for teaching us about the Medicine Wheel. We also want to thank Bear Clan Patrol Calgary for bringing campion Fry Bread, and the Alberta Securities Commission for all their support in making events like this one happen.

Kerby Partner Events

 

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

Interesting Articles

Not able to get and around but still want to explore some museums? Digital Museums Canada can be found online at www.digitalmuseums.ca.

Calgary renters struggle to handle 21% average hike to rent

‘That’s just part of aging’: Long COVID symptoms are often overlooked in seniors

‘Overdue’ UN Convention would ensure aging with dignity as a right, not a privilege: groups

