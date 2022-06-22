Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 22th

We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.

Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!

FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community. For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com