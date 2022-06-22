Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 22th

In This Edition
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Calgary Fun
- What’s been going on at Kerby?
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- Interesting Articles
We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.
Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!
FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community. For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com
What’s Coming Up
Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23
Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm
Selected items 50% off!
Line Dancing Thursday, July 7 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm
Location: Kerby Centre Gymnasium
No need for a dance partner! This class will teach you the basics of line dance in a fun and educational setting. Look forward to improving your coordination, mental acuity and the boost of confidence you will gain as you master your new dance skills.
Click here for more details and to register
Feet to the Beat Monday, July 11 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm
Location: Kerby Centre Gymnasium
Are you looking to shake up your fitness routine? Develop and maintain coordination, agility, balance and overall mobility through a better understanding of music and rhythm.
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Calgary Fun
Global Fest August 18 – 27
GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.
Click here for more information
Bean to Bar Chocolate Making Workshop
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make real chocolate? Be involved in a hands-on experience from the roasted bean to a finished bar.
Click here for more information
Chandelier Club by Cabaret Calgary at The Attic Bar & Stage – Wednesdays
Join Cabaret Calgary every Wednesday at The Attic for Classic Burlesque with cocktails, tapas, and stone fired pizzas.
Click here for more information
(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)
What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?
Last Wednesday we celebrated World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. If you are needing more information on Elder Abuse click here. At the bottom of the page you can find more indepth content.
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Congratulations to Maxine Kehler who was the winner of the Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle prize of $6,825.00!
Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly
*Winner does not have to be in attendance.
Interesting Articles
Pushing the Limits: the Story of Canadian Mountaineering (by Banff’s Whyte Museum)
In-Home Care TIPS: Balancing Time Between Children & Aging Parents
Duchess Camilla makes her Vogue debut opening up about aging and royal life
Calgary Stampede organizers ready to welcome the community back, preparing for pancake breakfasts
Half of older Canadians have delayed retirement due to inflation, cost of living: Survey