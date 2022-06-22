Donate Now
Become a member

Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – June 22th

In This Edition

  1. What’s Coming Up
  2. Kerby Travel
  3. Calgary Fun
  4. What’s been going on at Kerby?
  5. Ongoing Weekly Events
  6. Contests and Raffles
  7. Interesting Articles

We are looking for Grocery Delivery Volunteers! Click Here for more information.

Are you a designated accountant and interested in volunteering 2-4 hours per month to support our Finance Committee? CLICK HERE and review the job post!

FAN DONATIONS – If you recently got air conditioning or have found yourself with extra fans please consider donating your new or gently used fans by dropping them off at Kerby Centre Mon-Friday 8am-4:30pm. We will be collecting and redistributing to seniors in need in the community.  For information contact laurenr@kerbycentre.com

What’s Coming Up

 

Craft Sale – Thursday, June 23

Kerby Café 10:00am – 1:00pm

Selected items 50% off!

 
Line Dancing Thursday, July 7  | 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Kerby Centre Gymnasium

No need for a dance partner! This class will teach you the basics of line dance in a fun and educational setting. Look forward to improving your coordination, mental acuity and the boost of confidence you will gain as you master your new dance skills.

Click here for more details and to register

 
Feet to the Beat Monday, July 11 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Kerby Centre Gymnasium

Are you looking to shake up your fitness routine? Develop and maintain coordination, agility, balance and overall  mobility through a better understanding of music and rhythm.

Click here for more details and to register

Kerby Travel Events to Register For!

 

Ghost Lake Boat Trip

Date:  Thursday, July 28th 2022

Member price:  $44 | Non-member price:  $74

Cut-off Date:  July 14th 

For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237

Calgary Fun

 
Global Fest August 18 – 27

GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.

Click here for more information

 
Bean to Bar Chocolate Making Workshop

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make real chocolate? Be involved in a hands-on experience from the roasted bean to a finished bar.

Click here for more information

 
Chandelier Club by Cabaret Calgary at The Attic Bar & Stage – Wednesdays

Join Cabaret Calgary every Wednesday at The Attic for Classic Burlesque with cocktails, tapas, and stone fired pizzas.

Click here for more information

 

(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)

What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?

Last Wednesday we celebrated World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. If you are needing more information on Elder Abuse click here. At the bottom of the page you can find more indepth content. 

Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre

Visit our department pages for information on each event

Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café 

MONDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball

TUESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm –  FREE

WEDNESDAY:

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance

THURSDAY           

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games

FRIDAY                  

  1. Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance

  2. Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language

  3. Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano

Contests & Raffles

Congratulations to Maxine Kehler who was the winner of the Golden Giveaways 50/50 Raffle prize  of $6,825.00!

 

Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly  

*Winner does not have to be in attendance.  

Interesting Articles

Pushing the Limits: the Story of Canadian Mountaineering (by Banff’s Whyte Museum)

In-Home Care TIPS: Balancing Time Between Children & Aging Parents

Duchess Camilla makes her Vogue debut opening up about aging and royal life

Calgary Stampede organizers ready to welcome the community back, preparing for pancake breakfasts

Half of older Canadians have delayed retirement due to inflation, cost of living: Survey

Copyright Kerby Centre (Kerby Assembly) 2022

1133 – 7th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 1B2

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

This website was made possible by the Calgary Foundation’s Community Grants Program.