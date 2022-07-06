Staying Connected: What’s Comming Up and Interesting Things to Catch Up On – July 6th

In This Edition
- What’s Coming Up
- Kerby Travel
- Calgary Fun
- What’s been going on at Kerby?
- Kerby Partner Events
- Ongoing Weekly Events
- Contests and Raffles
- Interesting Articles
What’s Coming Up
Sidewalk Seniors
Looking for some walking buddies? Sign up for Sidewalk Seniors!
Are you ready to get our of your home and start walking? Join Sidewalk Seniors! You will be matched with walking buddies for walks at your own pace. Locations and schedules can be flexible to suit your needs. Pets are encouraged to join in on the fun and fresh air!
To sign up or for more information contact us by phone at 403-705-3177 or send us an email at laurenr@kerbycentre.com
Kerby Café Stampede Menu – Stampede Week
Breakfast: Pancake breakfast – $3
Lunch: Smoked Cowboy Steak Sandwich Meal – $12
Kerby Travel Events to Register For!
Ghost Lake Boat Trip
Date: Thursday, July 28th 2022
Member price: $44 | Non-member price: $74
Cut-off Date: July 14th
Dyson Falls Hike -Sheep River Valley (SOLD OUT)
Includes transportation and nature leader
Date: Tuesday, August 16th 2022
Member: $65 Non-member: $95
Cut-off Date: August 2nd
For more information please contact Travel Desk at 403-705-3237
Calgary Fun
Global Fest August 18 – 27 (Get your discounted tickets through Kerby Centre)
GlobalFest @ Elliston is an annual celebration of Calgary’s multi-cultural communities, featuring pavilions, performances, international food, children’s programming and fireworks. Illuminating the sky with a colliding orchestra of light and sound, this year’s 20th Anniversary celebration event will showcase presentations produced by world-class pyro musical artists hailing from India, Austria, France, and Germany, plus a Canadian-produced finale.
Click here for more information
Carifest – Calgary’s Caribbean Carnival – August 12 – 13
Calgary, get ready for another spectacular Caribbean celebration of music, costumes, tradition and culture! Are you ready for good vibes? Click here for more
(please note Kerby Centre is not affiliated with these events and can not be held responsible. If you would like to leave a review on facebook for all members, we will gladly pass along the informtion. Tag us in your post by including @kerbycentreCalgary)
What’s been going on at Kerby Centre?
We received a $110,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Calgary Stampede Park.
Kerby Partner Events
Webinar: People living with dementia share their wisdom | July 13 – August 24, 2022
The Research Institute for Aging is presenting a three-part webinar (online) series. Registration is required. Click here for more information.
Calgary Bliss – A wellness festival | August 11 – 14
The Perlin foundation for Wellbeing is inviting you to their August mini-festival as they grow toward a wellness street festival in 2023! “We present a variety of Mind/Art Adventures for you to learn about brain health and how to support your mental wellness through a variety of local partners. Get to know who’s in the community and your mental health, outside of a referral or crisis situation.” Click here for more information.
Ongoing Weekly Events at Kerby Centre
Visit our department pages for information on each event
Ed & Rec Weekly Activities | Kerby Café
MONDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Fitness with Dan | Gentle Seated Yoga
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Knitting for a Cause | Mahjong | Indoor Kite Flying | Pickleball
TUESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: English as a Second Language | Tai Chi
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Recorder Group | Memory Writing | Games
Cafe – In-Person: Shuffleboard: 10-12pm – FREE
WEDNESDAY:
Ed & Rec – Online: Men’s Shed 11:00am – 12:00 pm
Ed & Rec – In-Person: General Craft Group | Cribbage
Cafe – In-Person: Kerby Sensations Band & Dance
THURSDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Yoga for You | Drum Fit
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Artists Group | Pickleball | Games
FRIDAY
Ed & Rec – Online: Muscle Strength and Core Balance
Ed & Rec – In-Person: Spanish Conversation Group | Krazy Karvers Woodcarving Club | Badminton & Ping Pong | English as a Second Language
Cafe – In-Person: Willy Joosen on the Piano
Contests & Raffles
Our Kerby Charity Classic GOLF BALL DROP RAFFLE IS BACK! We drop golf balls with your number on them and see who is closest to the pin!Balls (tickets) are 1-for-$20 or 3-for-$50 at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/kerby-assembly
*Winner does not have to be in attendance.
Interesting Articles
Calgary’s new ‘Museum of Failure’ aims to spark creativity.
It’s Time to Throw Out Stereotypes on Aging
Get your Stampede line-ups, food details, and tickets here.
Prediabetes? How to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes
Why vitamin D is an important part of healthy aging